Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Up 6.1% in November

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,600 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 829,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,156,441,000 after buying an additional 40,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,075 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,872,000 after purchasing an additional 295,026 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $5.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.21. 289,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $289.12.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.