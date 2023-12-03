CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. CarMax has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $87.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in CarMax by 125.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 194.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

