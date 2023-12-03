Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $767,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Kidder Stephen W purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $53.22 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Mizuho lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

