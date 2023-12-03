Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,400 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 203,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Carter Bankshares Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:CARE traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $13.21. 72,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,412. The stock has a market cap of $303.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $54.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 68.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 75,519 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.

