Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

CASY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $276.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $286.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.5% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

