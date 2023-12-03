Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Short Interest Down 11.1% in November

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Price Performance

OTCMKTS CGUSY remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Friday. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

