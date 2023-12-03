Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Short Interest Down 11.1% in November

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Price Performance
OTCMKTS CGUSY remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Friday. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.
About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon
