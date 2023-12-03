Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Up 5.9% in November

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 10,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 1,162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CTLT. Bank of America increased their target price on Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.15. 2,105,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,747. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

