Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Update

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CTTMF remained flat at $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 625. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. Catena Media has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

About Catena Media

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lead generation and related services for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms in Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Casino and Sports. The Casino segment offers content, insights, and provides that connects people interested in slots, poker, blackjack, and other casino games with platform operators.

