Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Update

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:CTTMF remained flat at $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 625. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. Catena Media has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $1.60.
