Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Update

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,900 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 410,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Celcuity Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.88. 1,084,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.72. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the second quarter worth $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Celcuity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Celcuity by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Celcuity by 9,962.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Celcuity from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

