Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Cellcom Israel Stock Performance

Cellcom Israel stock remained flat at $3.39 during trading hours on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275. Cellcom Israel has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

