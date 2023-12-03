Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Cellcom Israel Stock Performance
Cellcom Israel stock remained flat at $3.39 during trading hours on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275. Cellcom Israel has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27.
Cellcom Israel Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cellcom Israel
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.