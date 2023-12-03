Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,529,900 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 2,700,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 290.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered Cellnex Telecom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

About Cellnex Telecom

Shares of CLNXF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

