Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Update

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cembra Money Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CMBNF remained flat at C$66.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.22. Cembra Money Bank has a 12 month low of C$70.00 and a 12 month high of C$70.00.

Get Cembra Money Bank alerts:

About Cembra Money Bank

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cembra Money Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cembra Money Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.