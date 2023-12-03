CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Update

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CX. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.47.

CEMEX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,549,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,119. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 31.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

