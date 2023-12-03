Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Short Interest Update

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 9,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cenntro Electric Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cenntro Electric Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,427,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 206,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cenntro Electric Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 305,564 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cenntro Electric Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 735,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 55,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenntro Electric Group Trading Up 3.9 %

CENN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,218,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,892. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. Cenntro Electric Group has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $8.71.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and services commercial vehicles powered by electricity or hydrogen energy sources in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It serves various fleet and municipal organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

