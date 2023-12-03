Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Short Interest Up 21.3% in November

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 447,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ CENTA traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. 193,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,053. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146 shares in the company, valued at $5,288.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

