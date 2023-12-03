Century Financial Co. (CYFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th.
Century Financial Price Performance
CYFL stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53. Century Financial has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $29.00.
About Century Financial
