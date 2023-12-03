Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th.
Century Financial Stock Performance
Century Financial stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. Century Financial has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $29.00.
Century Financial Company Profile
