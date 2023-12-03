Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 14,735 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of LOW opened at $203.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.