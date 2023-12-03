Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 26,827 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Genuine Parts worth $30,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $60,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $239,384,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $124,130,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $134.70 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.79 and its 200 day moving average is $150.61.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

