Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 339,486 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 126.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,486 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $26,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $43.75 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.