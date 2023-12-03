Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 357,143 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 250.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,143 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Corning worth $17,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Corning by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Corning by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 41,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.