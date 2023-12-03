Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,101 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $31,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MUB opened at $106.86 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average of $104.94.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.