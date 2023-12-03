Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,770,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Information Services Group worth $25,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,589,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 66,436 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,383,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 97,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Trading Up 4.8 %

Information Services Group stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $71.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on III shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

