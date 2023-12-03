Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,147 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 67,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.4% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 684,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.15. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $132.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

