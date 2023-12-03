Cerity Partners LLC Has $18.99 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,770 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $18,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,123,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $562,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

