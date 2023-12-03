Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $17,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

