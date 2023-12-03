Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 2,278 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $21,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,095 shares of company stock worth $7,702,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.00.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $722.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $397.06 and a twelve month high of $730.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $649.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $645.88. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

