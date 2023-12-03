Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 28,938 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,938 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $24,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $31.60 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.