Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 376 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Align Technology worth $28,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.60.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $220.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.11. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

