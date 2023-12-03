Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 5,292 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $27,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Chubb Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $228.66 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,665 shares of company stock worth $10,587,036 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.