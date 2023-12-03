Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,059 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

