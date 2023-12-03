Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $22,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,921,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.93.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

