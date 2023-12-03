Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $53.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

