Cerity Partners LLC Sells 345,419 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,792,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 345,419 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $24,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 97.37%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

