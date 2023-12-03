CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Up 7.1% in November

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,600 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 862,600 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

CEVA Stock Performance

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $21.58. 262,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,811. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $508.42 million, a P/E ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.21. CEVA has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $36.29.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on CEVA from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on CEVA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEVA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CEVA by 122.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CEVA by 64.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Read More

