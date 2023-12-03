CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Up 5.8% in November

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in CGI by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in CGI by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIB traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.96. 127,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $83.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CGI will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

