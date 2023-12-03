Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Short Interest Update

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,988,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 7,502,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CMPNF remained flat at $0.32 on Friday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area.

