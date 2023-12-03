Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,600 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 1,103,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CWSRF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

