Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Short Interest Up 9.8% in November

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 813,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.83. The stock had a trading volume of 675,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,522. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.13.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.