Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Update

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,900 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.2 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC). The SWC segment markets, removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.