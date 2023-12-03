Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.73.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $80.60 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.76. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $101,464,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

