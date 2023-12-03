CHI Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,000. Disc Medicine makes up about 1.7% of CHI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of Disc Medicine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 2,709.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRON has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Insider Transactions at Disc Medicine

In other news, General Counsel Rahul Khara sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $247,989.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Rahul Khara sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $247,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $112,560.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,593,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,821,237.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,555 shares of company stock worth $5,892,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IRON stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.77. 167,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,631. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Articles

