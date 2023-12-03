China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Up 12.8% in November

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,873,700 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 5,206,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.0 days.

China Feihe Stock Performance

China Feihe stock remained flat at 0.61 during midday trading on Friday. China Feihe has a twelve month low of 0.53 and a twelve month high of 1.02.

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

