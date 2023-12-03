China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Up 12.8% in November

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,873,700 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 5,206,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.0 days.
China Feihe Stock Performance
China Feihe stock remained flat at 0.61 during midday trading on Friday. China Feihe has a twelve month low of 0.53 and a twelve month high of 1.02.
China Feihe Company Profile
