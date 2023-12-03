China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Short Interest Update

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,996,900 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 4,698,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Medical System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS CHSYF remained flat at $1.52 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. China Medical System has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $1.60.

China Medical System Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, markets, and promotes pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company's products include Plendil for the treatment of hypertension and stable angina pectoris; XinHuoSu for the treatment of acute heart failure; Deanxit for the treating mild-to-moderate depression, anxiety, and psychosomatic affections; Ursofalk for the treatment of cholesterol gallstones in the gallbladder, cholestatic liver disease, and biliary reflux gastritis; Salofalk for treating Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease; Bioflor for the treatment of diarrhea; Combizym for dyspepsia; Augentropfen Stulln Mono eye drops to treat senile macula degeneration and asthenopia; and Hirudoid for blunt traumata with or without hematomas and superficial phlebitis insofar.

