China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,068,700 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the October 31st total of 10,678,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 719.7 days.

China Minsheng Banking Price Performance

China Minsheng Banking stock remained flat at $0.34 during midday trading on Friday. China Minsheng Banking has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

