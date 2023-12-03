China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Up 6.1% in November

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

CHNR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About China Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.