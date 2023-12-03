China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,600 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 774,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,033.7 days.
China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance
CRGGF stock remained flat at $3.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. China Resources Gas Group has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $4.41.
About China Resources Gas Group
