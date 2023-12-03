Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,942,900 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 8,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 879.9 days.
Chinasoft International Price Performance
Chinasoft International stock remained flat at $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,809. Chinasoft International has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.
