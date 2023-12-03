Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,942,900 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 8,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 879.9 days.

Chinasoft International Price Performance

Chinasoft International stock remained flat at $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,809. Chinasoft International has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.

Get Chinasoft International alerts:

About Chinasoft International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.