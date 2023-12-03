Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) Short Interest Update

Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Christopher & Banks Stock Performance

Christopher & Banks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Christopher & Banks Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

