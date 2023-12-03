CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of CHS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. CHS has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $27.27.

CHS Increases Dividend

CHS Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from CHS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

